LONDON, May 20 – Prices for both Nigerian and Angolan crude oil continued their steady climb in recent days on

hopes of recovery in global fuel consumption but lacklustre

European refining margins and steady differentials elsewhere

added some uncertainty.

* A cargo of Angolan Girassol last offered for dated Brent

$2.50 was sold, although there was no further information.

* Nigerian Bonny Light and Qua Iboe continued to be offered

for around dated Brent plus $2 a barrel, though traders

expressed scepticism whether demand for light sweet crude had

recovered enough to justify the prices.

* A sharp rise in U.S. gasoline inventories, closures to

many refineries and only impartial easing to lockdowns in some

regions clouded the outlook for gasoline.

* Traders pointed to steady and even slightly decreasing

offers for competing Mediterranean oil grades as a sign that

physical oil may not soon recover to pre-virus prices.

* Chinese buying appetite was nearly recovered as the

economy there reopens more quickly but travel restrictions meant

jet fuel was in less demand, weighing on interest for heavier

crude oil grades which have yet to recover.

* The coronavirus pandemic has done in a handful of months

what even a 27-year civil war did not: it has brought oil

drilling to a halt in Angola, Africa’s second-largest oil

producer.

* Saudi Arabia replaced Iraq as the top oil supplier to

India in April after a gap of three months as refiners in Asia’s

third largest economy were drawn by deep discounts on Saudi

crudes, data obtained from sources showed.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Emelia

Sithole-Matarise)

