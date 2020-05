ABUJA (Reuters) – Annual inflation in Nigeria stood at 12.34% in April, compared with 12.26% in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 15.03% in April, compared with 14.98% in March.

