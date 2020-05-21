The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has berated the state Assembly for approving a N20bn infrastructure loan from a commercial bank for the Seyi Makinde-led administration.

It also accused the administration of failing to uphold the tradition of prudent management of the state’s scarce resources.

The Oyo State Government had on Tuesday, announced that it had obtained the approval of the state assembly to collect the loan for the development of infrastructure in the state.

In a statement signed by its state Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ayobami Adejumo, the APC said, “The administration of Governor Seyi Makinde has failed to sustain the legacy of prudent and accountable management of resources. In less than a year, the table has turned for the bad as what the people of Oyo State experience at the moment is a government without direction.

“The whole world was again taken aback, on Tuesday, when it was reported that Governor Makinde was to get a fresh loan of N20bn. That brought the sum total of loan facilities already taken, in about 11 months, to over N40bn. The previous being a N10bn Infrastructure loan; N7.6billion Agricultural loan purportedly for the upgrade of two farm settlements in Akufo and Eruwa; and another N2.5bn health loan.

“All this happened at the same period when monthly federal allocations, refunds from the Federal Government, monetary grants and donations came in simultaneously and without anything to show for it.

“Makinde stated during his 2019 electioneering that if he became the governor of Oyo State, he would improve the economy of the state such that in just six months salaries and pensions would be paid without relying on monthly handouts from Abuja or loan facilities.

“More importantly, we are calling on the state House of Assembly to grow from being active only when there are loan request or fresh appointments to approve by being responsive to their constitutional duties which include the governor on the issue of financial recklessness and high handedness.”

