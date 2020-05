Please be on the watch out for a FAKE NEWS linking Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State to approval of 15 Almajiri Schools in the state and treat as trash and coming from misguided detractors and agents of destabilisation.

Also, please don’t hesitate to be mindful of their wicked intention to undermine the reputation of your hard-earned organisation with such FAKE NEWS.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...