Fitch Ratings – Dakar – 21 May 2020: Fitch Ratings has downgraded United Bank for Africa Senegal’s (UBA SEN) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B-‘ from ‘B’. The Outlook is Negative. UBA SEN’s Short-Term IDR is affirmed at ‘B’, the Support Rating (SR) is downgraded to ‘5’ from ‘4’and the Viability Rating (VR) is affirmed at ‘b-‘.

The downgrade follows the downgrade of the bank’s Nigerian parent, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), on 26 March 2020 (see: Fitch Downgrades 3 Nigerian Banks to ‘B’, Places All 10 Banks on Negative Watch, https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10115774).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

IDRS and VR

UBA SEN’s IDRs are driven by its standalone credit fundamentals, as reflected in its VR, and underpinned by potential support from the bank’s 86% parent, UBA.

The VR takes into account the negative implications of the coronavirus pandemic on the bank’s operating environment, high levels of overdue public sector loans, high single-name borrower and depositor concentrations and limited capital buffers. Profitability metrics are moderate but volatile, reflecting the sharp expansion and contraction of loan portfolios. The Negative Outlook on the Long-Term IDR reflects the significant risks to Senegalese banks’ credit profiles as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and its economic implications. The outbreak will put additional pressure on banks’ earnings, asset quality and capitalisation.

We expect Senegal’s GDP growth to slow to 2% in 2020 from recent annual growth of around 6%. However, there is downside risk to this scenario given the rapidly evolving impact of the pandemic and possible extensions in containment measures.

The bank regulator for countries in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), which includes Senegal, announced measures in March 2020 to support banking sector liquidity and is encouraging banks to adopt a flexible approach to customers’ debt servicing, which will allow banks to manage their loan classifications and ease near-term pressure on capital ratios. However, uncertainty about the timing and pace of the economic recovery will make it hard to assess borrowers’ future repayment capacity and, in the longer term, banks’ asset quality is likely to come under pressure. In addition, in early April 2020, Senegal’s president called for restrictions on fees charged by banks, which will further affect UBA SEN’s profitability as fee income generally contributes around 20% of operating income.

UBA SEN operates exclusively in Senegal and is entering the downturn with high levels of overdue public sector loans, high single-name borrower and depositor concentrations and limited capital buffers. Retention of net income in respect of 2019 will help boost capital at UBA SEN. Profitability metrics are generally reasonable but volatile, reflecting sharp expansion and contraction of loan portfolios. In Fitch’s view, the bank’s financial profile, and therefore its VR, could tolerate a short-lived period of slower economic growth during 2020 if this is followed by stabilisation in 2021. However, an extended period of suppressed economic activity would be more likely to result in a rating downgrade.

SUPPORT RATING

UBA’s ability to provide support has weakened following its downgrade to ‘B’/RWN. The resulting downgrade of UBA SEN’s Support Rating to ‘5’ from ‘4’ reflects our view that support, either from UBA or from within the group, although possible, cannot be relied on. Fitch also believes there is a moderate risk of regulatory restrictions in Nigeria that could constrain UBA’s ability to provide timely and sufficient support to its foreign subsidiaries in case of need.

UBA SEN ranks among UBA’s five largest African subsidiaries by assets and deposits but represents less than 5% of consolidated group assets. However, it is an important part of UBA’s western African franchise and we consider it to be strategically important to UBA. Our assessment is that UBA would make efforts to support UBA SEN, and we recognise that other subsidiaries based in countries in the WAEMU region could also be called on to provide such support given that funds can flow freely within the region. However, we are unable to assess the extent to which support for UBA SEN from UBA’s WAEMU subsidiaries is possible as these banks are not rated by us.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS, VIABILITY RATING AND SUPPORT RATING

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

A downgrade of UBA SEN’s VR, combined with a downward revision of our assessment of the probability of parental support, would lead to a downgrade of UBA SEN’s Long-Term IDR.

A downgrade of UBA SEN’s VR would probably occur if Senegal’s operating environment experiences a prolonged period of economic disruption and slowdown, and if this results in significant mounting pressures on asset quality, earnings and capitalisation at UBA SEN. Given evidence that lenders such as the African Development Bank and the IMF are continuing to provide support to Senegal, and in light of measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus and support affected households and businesses, we are not envisaging a near-term downgrade of UBA SEN’s VR. However, until the full impact of the economic fallout on the bank becomes clear, risks are tilted to the downside.

A change in our view of institutional support would most likely follow either a downgrade of UBA or regulatory restrictions in Nigeria that constrain the parent’s ability to support its foreign subsidiaries.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

An upgrade of UBA SEN’s Long-Term IDR would result from an upgrade of its VR or an upward revision of our assessment of the probability of parental support.

Significant strengthening of the bank’s franchise and key financial metrics, which we consider unlikely until Senegal’s business and economic environment develops in a more sustainable manner, could lead to a VR upgrade

An upward revision of our assessment of the probability of parental support is unlikely, given the RWN on the parent’s rating.

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-specific best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings,

