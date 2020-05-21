The immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, says the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has endorsed an agreement that Governor Godwin Obaseki and Rotimi Akeredolu of Edo and Ondo states respectively be returned for second term unless they do not wish to continue in office.

The PUNCH reports that governorship election is scheduled to hold in Edo State on September 19 while that of Ondo State is slated for October 10.

Obaseki and Akeredolu, who are both members of the APC are first-term governors, and have expressed interest in second term in office.

Odigie-Oyegun, in an advertorial published in some national newspapers on Thursday, said he was aware that Buhari had endorsed that the two governors be given right of first refusal.

He, however, said since democracy did not encourage imposition, the party must also accept and present governorship aspirants.

He said, “I also welcome most warmly the news that Mr President has firmly endorsed the agreement reached to settle the disruptive leadership crisis at the national level that was threatening the very existence of the APC.

“The immediately relevant part of the agreement was that both the governors – Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki of Edo State and Mr Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN of Ondo State have performed creditably and should be returned unless they do not so wish.

“This means that the party, in unity, should organise to support the return of both governors.

“Our democracy of course has no room for imposition, so the party must accept and also present members that offer themselves to serve in the positions being occupied by the incumbent governors.”

