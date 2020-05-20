Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma today, 20th May 2020, signed an Executive order No. 002, 2020 significantly reducing Right of Way (ROW) of telecommunication companies in the state from N4500 to N145 per meter in tandem with federal government policy.

The order explained that, the reduction was a manifestation of the state government’s determination to spur the telecommunication companies to further invest in broadband infrastructure and to trigger ancillary on-line services, especially in the field of education.

The order further said that the government was hopeful that the drastic reduction from N4500 of the broadband ROW to N145 per liner meter of fibre, will accelerate the deployment of affordable, and reliable modern high speed connectivity in the state.

The Executive order urged telecommunication companies to note that the state plays host to a vibrant youthful demography located in many tertiary institutions, who form the bulk of the end users of their products

