As part of preparations for the governorship election in Ondo and Edo states, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released timetable for the election of its governorship candidates in the two states, stating that sale of forms will commence on June 22 while notice of election to the state will be issued on June 2.

According to the National Organising Secretary of PDP, Austin Akobundu, the sale of expression of interest and the governorship forms will commence on June 22 while the last date for the return of completed forms is June 26. It said the screening of aspirants would commence July 2.

The ward congresses to elect a three man ad-hoc ward delegates is slated for July 8. The ward congresses appeal, if any, is slated for July 13

The local government Congresses to elect national delegates is slated for July 15 . The local government appeal would take place on July 18 while the publication of the list of delegates is schedule for July 20.

The election or nomination of the party’s governorship candidate is slated for Wednesday July 22 and Thursday July 23 and the appeal on the outcome, if any, will take place on July 24.

The certification of the deputy governorship candidate by the National Working Committee of the party will take place on July 27 while the last day to submit the name of the governorship candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is on July 28. The last day for withdrawal and replacement of candidates has been fixed for August 18.

The party said that the last day for submission of local government agent names to INEC was September 24, while election will take place on October 10.

For Edo state, the party said that the last day for the submission of the completed governorship forms was June 2.

The screening exercise for all those that completed and returned the governorship forms, according to the party, is June 4, while the appeal for those that are dissatisfied with the screening is also June 4.

The National Organising Secretary of the party stated further that the ward elections to elect three ad-hoc delegates will take place on June 9 and the appeal for those dissatisfied with the outcome of the process was slated for June 12.

In the same manner, Col Akobundu (rtd) said that election of local government delegates to pick national delegates that would elect the governorship candidate of the party would be on June 16 and the appeal had been slated for June 19.

According to the PDP National Organising Secretary, the election of the party’s governorship candidate would take place between June 23 and June 24, while any appeal arising from it would be on June 26 .

The party said the date for the submission of the name of the governorship candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will take place on July 13, while the last day for the submission of local government agents to INEC is September 1, 2020 and the date of election is September 19.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...