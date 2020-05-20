The Federal Government of Nigeria has assured the sports betting operators that the government was committed to ensuring that they do not suffer any undue setbacks during this coronavirus crisis. The government also said it will not hesitate to give necessary approvals for any form of palliative that will ensure their business remains viable.

Speaking during a video conference meeting with the Sports Betting Permit holders across Nigeria, Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, Lanre Gbajabiamila assured that the Federal Government would do all it takes to ensure the Sports Betting sub-sector of the Nigerian Gaming industry does not suffer during this pandemic period.

Lanre Gbajabiamila said the meeting became necessary not only to ensure close contact with the operators but also to x-ray their operational challenges in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As your regulator, we feel obliged to touch base with you, find out the challenges you are facing in your business and see how we can continue to work together, despite the difficulties occasioned by this ugly pandemic. Let me assure everyone that government will do the best it can to protect every business within the industry, we cannot fold our arms and watch our industry with the huge investment therein go down the drain,” Lanre Gbajabiamila said.

“I am optimistic that the Federal Government will not hesitate to give necessary approvals for any form of palliative that will ensure your business remains viable because ours is a very peculiar industry which if properly harnessed would adequately shore up the much-needed revenue for the government. Yours is to ensure that you all play by the rule, while on the part of the government, we will do all it takes to give needed support for all business to remain viable,” Gbajabiamila told to the operators.

