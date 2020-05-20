Nigeria’s former Chief of General Staff and defacto military Vice President, General Oladipo Diya, has lost his junior wife.

According to a statement from the family, the deceased, Chief Mrs Deborah Folashade Diya (JP), was the second wife of the former number two citizen during the late General Sanni Abacha regime.

The deceased was said to have passed on after a brief illness, the family disclosed.

The statement reads, “Madam Deborah Folashade Diya was preparing and looking forward to her 66th birthday celebration on May 23rd 2020 (this week). But as man proposes, God disposes; six days ago, she took ill and was taken to the hospital, where she took her last breath on Monday May 18.

“She dedicated her life to the emancipation of humanity and service of the Almighty God.

“Fondly called Mumsie, Chief (Mrs) D.F. Diya was a model of love, compassion and generosity until her very last moments.

“Inspite of her privileged position as the wife of a former Military Vice President in the country, she didn’t live the life of celebrity or ostentation. Rather, she adopted a humble life of dedication to God.”

