As NIBOR Rises for Most Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain….

The Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) rose by 1.03% amid sustained bullish activity even as the Exchange recorded 37 gainers as against 5 losers at the close of trade.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 8.9%.

Market sentiments remained positive as share prices of high- caps stocks such as DANGCEM, ZENITHBANK, BUACEMENT and GUARANTY rose by 1.69%, 4.10%, 1.89% and 2.36%.

Similarly, all the sub-sector indices tracked closed in green; the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial indices rose by 0.74%, 1.67%, 0.10%, 0.12% and 1.33% respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of shares traded rose by 34.52% to 5.2 billion even as 1.2 trillion worth of ZENITHBANK shares exchanged hands today.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; also, NITTY rose for most maturities tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds rose for most maturities tracked; also, FGN Eurobond rose for most maturities tracked.

