Following the success achieved so far in the management of the COVID 19 pandemic in the state as shown in the number of recoveries, the Bauchi State Government has reviewed the partial lockdown in the state.

The Government has also lifted the ban on religious gatherings with effect from Thursday, the 21st May, 2020.

The State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, who made this known on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi, said that the state had been able to put the pandemic under control, despite the number of infections in the state.

The governor told the stakeholders which comprised of religious, traditional, Civil Society Organizations, security and the media, that the aim of the meeting was to assist government in ensuring that the protective protocol put in place were adhered to strictly in order to be free from the infection, adding that with the present situation, religious gatherings can resume effective on Thursday.

According to him, “We are now looking at the possibility of lifting the Lockdown completely in the state, so that as from Thursday, people will go about thier normal businesses, but we will come up to agree with some templates where we will continue with the social distancing and mask wearing will become compulsory”

He added that “This decision will be taken by you because the total decision of the Lockdown was taken by you. We are just suggesting as a government and on behalf of the government, I am suggesting that as from Thursday, we should lift the Lockdown, even the one in Katagum, because it has been 10 days and of course the whole state”

“People will go about thier normal businesses, pray on Friday and Eid, if we agree in context and character, so that people will go to Eid, but we will need the support of our royal fathers, so that there will be no much celebrations.We will only achieve what we want to achieve as Muslims, pray and thank Allah for the day, but there will be no horse riding if you agree.This is subject to our discussion here,” he said.

While commending the religious leaders and traditional rulers for their support and cooperation while the lockdown lasted, the governor said that whatever decision arrived at, will be fully implemented as the WHO had made it clear that the pandemic was here to stay.

He said that the government will procure face masks that will be distributed freely to the people and called on private organizations in the state to do same for their employees and their families.

Governor Mohammed assured that the state government had procured palliative materials which it had started distribution in the three totally lockdown LGAs of Giade, Katagum and Zaki adding that other LGAs in the state will have their turns soon.

