LAGOS, May 20 – In a hallway in Lagos, Gbemisola Olowokere taps contentedly on her laptop. The 23-year-old says the corner, underneath a sliver of window, has functioned well as a makeshift office since the coronavirus pandemic forced her to work from home.

But things didn’t start well.

“I had major problems,” Olowokere told Reuters. “I have deadlines and things I need to submit … and I couldn’t, because I didn’t have power.”

Nigeria’s notoriously sclerotic power infrastructure means fuel-powered generators provide at least four times as much electricity as the grid.

Nigerian energy supply crisis refers to the ongoing failure of the Nigerian power sector to provide adequate electricity supply to domestic households and industrial producers despite a rapidly growing economy, some of the world’s largest deposits of coal, oil and gas and the country’s status as Africa’s largest oil producer.

Currently only 40% of Nigeria’s population is connected to the energy grid whilst power supply difficulties are experienced around 60% of the time.

At best, average daily power supply is estimated at four hours,[2] although several days can go by without any power at all. Neither power cuts nor restorations are announced, leading to calls for a load shedding schedule during the COVID-19 lockdowns to aid fair distribution and predictability.

Power supply difficulties cripple the agricultural, industrial and mining sectors and impede the Nigeria’s ongoing economic development. The energy supply crisis is complex, stems from a variety of issues and has been ongoing for decades. Most Nigerian businesses and households that can afford to do so run one or more diesel-fueled generators to supplement the intermittent supply.

Since 2005, Nigerian power reforms have focused on privatizing the generator and distribution assets and encouraging private investment in the power sector. The government continues to control transmission assets whilst making “modest progress” in creating a regulatory environment attractive to foreign investors. Minor increases in average daily power supply have been reported.

Until the power sector reforms of 2005, power supply and transmission was the sole responsibility of the Nigerian federal government.

As of 2012, Nigeria generated approximately 4,000 – 5,000 megawatts of power for a population of 150 million people as compared with Africa’s second largest economy, South Africa, which generated 40,000 megawatts of power for a population of 62 million.

An estimated 14 – 20 gigawatts of power is provided by private generators to make up for the shortfall.

Nigeria has a theoretical capacity of more than 10,000 megawatt generation capacity using existing infrastructure, but has never reached close to that potential.

96% of industry energy consumption is produced off-grid using private generators

Most locals have generators, but few run them through the day due to cost, noise and – a growing health risk since the respiratory disease started spreading – choking smoke.

Olowokere found her solution in a yellow box bought by her employer from solar company Lumos. Connected to a panel on her roof, it keeps her phone, laptop and WiFi running through the workday, as well as a music speaker.

Nigeria solar power potentials

Nigeria has enormous solar energy potential, with fairly distributed solar radiation averaging 19.8 MJm2/day and average sunshine hours of 6h/day. The assumed potential for concentrated solar power and photovoltaic generation is around 427,000 MW.

According to estimates, the designation of only 5% of suitable land in central and northern Nigeria for solar thermal would provide a theoretical generation capacity of 42,700 MW.

In July 2016, 14 Greenfield Independent photovoltaic (PV) power projects with a capacity of 1,125MW had their PPAs signed by the Federal Government owned NBET.

Solar energy investors

Lumos is one of at least a dozen solar energy companies that have been competing to help fill Nigeria’s power gap, and COVID-19 has made the need for their services more acute.

Since Lagos’s lockdown began on March 30, Lumos has sold around 150 power units for home-based office workers for 100,000 naira ($280) each, half what it charges for its newest batteries.

Rival Rensource’s Keepwork unit retails for 180,000 naira. It runs on a solar panel small enough to be propped on a balcony, and can charge off the grid. Company founder Ademola Adesina said 600 have been sold since the start of April.

Arnergy Solar Limited, meanwhile, has installed solar panels at five medical facilities around Lagos state, and healthcare clients in other states have also purchased panels since the pandemic began, Vice President Azeez Onasoga said.

$1 = 360.0000 naira Reporting By Libby George; editing by John Stonestreet

