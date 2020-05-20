Exactly 11 months after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Police Trust Fund (PTF) Bill passed by the National Assembly, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Dingyadi, has inaugurated the board of the Police Trust Fund.

Speaking during the ceremony in Abuja on Monday, the minister explained that the board’s duties include the identification of the funding needs of the various police institutions for the enhancement of the performance of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a statement issued yesterday, by the Assistant Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Police Affairs, Oluseyi Odutayo, the minister equally charged the board members to imbibe the culture of selflessness, probity, and transparency, stressing the need for effectiveness and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

It said, “While reiterating the commitment of the President at making security of Nigerians a top priority through the establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Dingyadi explained the purpose of the Trust Fund as stated in section 5 of the Act.”

Presenting the members for the inauguration, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Maurice Mberi, expressed delight that the Ministerial Interim Committee set up on October 8, 2019, by the minister prepared the ground for the PTF take-off.

The board Chairman, retired Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, acknowledged the enormity of the expectation of Nigerians in view of the importance of security of lives and property.

He noted, “The establishment of the Police trust fund is indeed the beginning of the police reforms which will lead to a professional and respected force that protects the rights of all Nigerians.”

The 8-man board include Ahmed Sokoto (Executive Secretary), Maurice Mberi (representing MPA), IG Abubakar Adamu (representing the police) and Bilikisu Usman (Ministry of Justice).

Others are Mr Ben Akabueze (Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mamu Ahmed (private sector) and Dr Micheal Bamidele (civil society groups).

