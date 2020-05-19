By Our Taraba correspondent

At last, the much needed respite has finally comes the way of both Christians and Moslems faithful in Taraba state, as the state governor , Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku lifts ban on religious activities, Naija247news has gathered

The total lockdown in the state which has in the past few weeks brought to a halt religious gatherings and other social activities was earlier imposed in order to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus which is popularly known as Covid-19.

Briefing journalists which Naija247news was involved on the reasons for the relaxation, the governor, through his deputy, Engineer Haruna Manu, attached to the apron string of the quick recovery of all patients earlier confirmed to have tested positive of the virus.

More to that, the collective decisions of the people to collaborate with the government to observed the total lockdown which was earlier imposed, he says makes the government to relax the lockdown.

Stressing that “Christians and Musllims are now free to resume their religious worships in churches and Mosques” in doing that, the need for them to observe the rule of social distancing and all other safety protocols such as hand washing, use of sanitizers and facemasks, he says have become necessary for the prevention of the spread of the virus.

Elated that ” as at today the state no longer has any active case of coronavirus infection” all the cases previously reported according to him “were successfully managed by our frontline health workers and have all been discharged and have rejoined their families.”

Even with the present zero active case in the state, the government as states by him “cannot yet say that we are completely free of the risk on the infection” hence the need for the people to adhere strictly to “those international protocols introduced by the World Health Organization and which have been domesticated to serve our needs and purposes in the state.”

The government , he says “will do everything possible to protect the people” adding that “and this includes the acquisition of testing facilities to enable us conduct more tests for Covid-19 in the state”.

Drumming that the government ” will also continue to bring succour to our people with the provision of palliatives to make the effect of the lockdown less painful” his administration, in his word is still working round the clock to “fight to keep the pandemic in check in our state” the banned on travels in and outside the state, he said still remain.

Charging security operatives to be more vigilant , he urged them to work in synergy with chairmen of all the local government councils ,particularly those sharing borders with the Cameroon to check the influx of people into the state.

Beginning from this week Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the aforementioned days according to him “are now free days during which people can go out and attend to their personal needs.”

Elated by the development , Tarabans who spoke with Naija247 News applauds the governor for deeming it fit to allow for religious gatherings in the state . Such decision they agreed would go a long way in ensuring hitch free Sallah celebration slated for this weekend

More to that, the believed would further encourage both religions to join forces with the government in their various worship centers to pray fervently against the pandemic.

Before now, the state as observed by our correspondent, the state has been in total lockdown, the situation which went a long way to prevent the spread of the virus from rising above the earlier recorded 17 active cases which have all been treated and discharged

END

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...