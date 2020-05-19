The Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from his post effective immediately.

Minister of Power, Mohammed Sale, who approved his removal, named Sule Abdulaziz as the new acting Managing Director.

“As part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power Sector in the country, the Honorable Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman hereby announces major changes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, as Managing Director, in acting capacity.

“The Honorable Minister has also confirmed the appointment of four directors who have been on acting position in the Company for some time,” the Minister’s spokesman, Aaron Artimas said in a statement Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...