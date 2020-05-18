The founder, First City Monument Bank, Otunba Subomi Balogun, has donated relief materials to residents of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, as part of measures to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

A statement by the bank said the gesture was among the series of interventions by the founder, having earlier donated 750 bags of rice to community leaders in Ijebu-Ode as well as 150 bags of rice to residents of Erinlu community in Ijebu Ode and the Anglican Church, Italowajoda also in Ijebu Ode.

It said the latest in the series of the palliatives, which consisted of 300 bags of rice, were handed over by Prof Bankole Okuwa, the curator of Otunba Tunwase Museum, for onward distribution among respective recipients in Ijebu Ode.

Speaking with some of the beneficiaries, the Oloritun of Mobegelu in Ijebu-Ode, Alhaji Adebisi Alausa, described the donor as a cheerful giver and an extraordinary philanthropist.

He stated, “Otunba Subomi Balogun is well known for his humanitarian gestures and unique kindness. I can recollect his support both in kind and cash when I was the chairman of Ijebu-Ode Club about 30 years ago.

“I find in him, a man who shows love to the people every time and always ready to give. We really appreciate his love and concern for the people especially the underprivileged and pray to almighty God to grant him long life in sound health.”

The Central Chairman, Ijebu-Ode Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Wale Omotayo, described Balogun as a philanthropist with a difference.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...