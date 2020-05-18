As NIBOR Rises for Most Tenor Buckets amid Sustained Liquidity Strain….

MPR: 13.50%

Mar ’20 Inflation Rate: 12.26% Q4 2019 Real GDP: 2.55%

The Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) rose marginally by 0.29% amid renewed bullish activity even as the Exchange recorded 25 gainers as against 13 losers at the close of trade.

Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 10.80%.

Specifically, the NSE banking and NSE Industrial closed higher by 0.51% and 0.94% respectively.

The increase was buoyed by gains in GUARANTY, ACCESS and BUACEMENT; their respective share prices by 1.11%, 2.40% and 0.63.

On the flip side, the NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer goods and NSE Oil/Gas indices tanked by 1.08%, 1.41% and 0.08% respectively.

Meanwhile, the volume and value of shares traded rose by 49.97% and 19.65% to 0.33 billion units and 2.92 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid sustained liquidity strain; however, NITTY moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for most maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond declined for most maturities tracked.

