Leading retail bank in Nigeria, Access Bank Plc has rewarded 10 customers with N1million each and 28 female customers with N100,000 each in its DiamondXtra monthly draw held yesterday at the bank’s Head Office in Lagos.

Speaking at the live draw, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu said the DiamondXtra initiative is the bank’s little way of creating value and meeting the needs of its customers during these trying times.

“We understand what our customers are going through this period, and the bank is committed to providing them with a world-class banking experience via our digital platforms whilst rewarding them for their patronage and savings culture. DiamondXtra is the best banking product in the country at the moment and I urge Nigerians to sign up to the most rewarding way to save.

Commenting further, Adaeze Umeh, Group Head, Consumer Products and Propositions, Access Bank said, In today’s Diamondxtra draw, we have rewarded 10 customers with N1Million each and 28 female customers with N100,000 each in the Xtra draw. We are gearing up for the quarterly draw next month where we’ll rewarding more than 1,000 customers with various cash prizes.

To be a part of the reward scheme, all you need to do is to open a DiamondXtra account by dialling *901*5# and fund the account with N5,000, with an increased chance of winning for every N5,000 saved. It’s even more exciting than both existing and new customers are eligible to win, simply by opening & maintaining their DiamondXtra account,” Adaeze concluded.

To view the list of winners of the Diamondxtra and Wxtra draws, please click HERE.

DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account, which allows deposits of both cash and third party cheques. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features.

The reward scheme which was launched in 2008 and has been running every year since inception, has rewarded over 5,000 customers in 2019 and over N5Billion has been given away in cash and gift items in the past 11 years.

To be one of the winning customers in the monthly and quarterly draws, please click HERE to learn more.

