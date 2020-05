Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President, Femi Adesina has dismissed reports that President Muhammad Buhari will address the nation today (Monday).

Adesina disclosed this via his official twitter handle, where he said that the Presidential Taskforce would brief Nigerians on the possible next steps towards covid-19.

