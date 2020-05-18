President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday 18th May, 2020 address the nation in a broadcast as the first phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown comes to an end.

This was disclosed by Aliyu Sani, national coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19 when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Buhari will in the broadcast announce to Nigerians whether or not the country would go ahead with the second phase of the easing of the lockdown.

Details Shortly…

