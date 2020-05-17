By Our Taraba correspondent

All seventeen active cases of coronavirus in Taraba receiving treatment, have tested negative twice and discharged by the state government.

Governor Ishaku confirmed this to journalists at the NYSC orientation camp in Sibre, Ardo-Kola LGA of the state Saturday, when he inspected a 100 bed space capacity isolation centre equipped by Access bank.

He adds that only the 87 Almajirai repatriated from Nasarawa state whose second negative confirmation test is awaited and will be discharged as soon as the result comes out negative again.

According to him, due to unavailability of test kits for random sample testing he cannot give accurate statistics or percentage of infected persons in the state, though the ones in his custody have been discharged.

He says so far, the state government has purchased 4 ventilators and awaiting 2 more for the sake of any eventuality.

The Governor insists that his administration is open to partnerships that will curb any further spread of COVID-19 in Taraba.

” I want to use this opportunity to thank Access bank for helping us lately to make sure that this place is equipped, hopefully, we are planning ahead of time to make judicious use of this facilities ”

” If we have the testing equipment, then we will be in a position to say with certainty the percentage of infections the state has”

” By now I should be in a position to say 5%, 10% of Taraba residents or less are infected, but by the time you don’t know the percentage we are just doing a guess work”

” We have a 100 bed space capacity isolation centre now, we may need even more than that, we are targeting 200 ”

The Governor says it will still maintain the lockdown directive imposed on the state to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On his part the state commissioner for health Dr Innocent Vakkai, who gave an insight to the number of persons tested so far in the state says over 200 samples have been tested out of which 17 returned positive.

Vakkai who is also the chairman COVID-19 taskforce committee in Taraba disclosed that all the positive cases were imported who sneaked into the state through illegal routes.

He says they are working in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to curtail the influx of people into the state and control the number of cases.

