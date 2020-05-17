By Our Taraba correapondent

The International Press Centre (IPC) has described as unjust and inhuman the suspension of a female editor Vivian Ottih, working with the Imo state government-owned broadcasting radio station.

Naija247 News learnt the female journalist in queation was suspended indefinitely following her post on Facebook dated May 4, 2020 appealing to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s media aide, Modestus Nwamkpa, to make a case to the governor on behalf of the workers in the government-owned radio and television stations who were yet to be paid their February, March, and April salaries.

Ottih who is also the chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in the aforementioned State was said to have explained that she was personally hard-hit by the situation because she recently had a baby.

Perturbed by the development, Executive Director of the Centre,Mr Lanre Arogundade in a statement through the Centre’s Program Manager, Stella Nwofia, stated that the suspension is a violation of “Mrs. Ottih’s fundamental right under the constitution and international instruments including Article 23 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. ”

He felt dejected that the anti-labour practise of non- payment of salaries especially during the current pandemic is subjecting journalists to economic hardship, pains and penury.

He said “the State Governments, who ordinarily should be the most protective of their workers welfare, are now the biggest culprits needlessly owing salaries for periods up to three months thus threatening their workers’ welfare”

The reaction of the state government to the female journalist allegation, according to him should have been one of sobriety and not anger leading to the victmisation of an innocent soul who dared to speak for others.

Calling on the state government to as a matter of urgency unconditionally recall the victmised journalist,

the for the state government to as well take immediate steps to pay all salaries owed journalists in its employment, he said have become relevant

