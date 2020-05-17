Nigeria has recorded 338 new cases of the Coronavirus across various states of the country.

Announcing via its official Twitter handle on Sunday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that 177 new cases were recorded in Lagos, 64 in Kano State, 21 in the Federal Capital Territory 16 in Rivers, 14 in Plateau, 11 in Oyo and nine on Katsina State.

The tweet further revealed that four cases each were recorded in Jigawa and Kaduna State, three in Bauchi and Borno State, two in Gombe, Delta and Akwa Ibom state and one each in Ondo, Kebbi and Sokoto State

As at now, 5959 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria with 1594 patients discharged and 182 deaths recorded.

Details shortly…

