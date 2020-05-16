In the just concluded week, the United Nations Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS), in its latest Security Threat Information (STI) and Advisory report, warned Nigeria on Boko Haram’s plan to carry out complex and coordinated attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure, taking advantage of the government’s focus on COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, the UN Agency advised the Federal Government to urgently review and implement anti-terrorism measures across the country as the anticipated increase in terrorist activity in sensitive locations, especially state capitals, Lagos and Abuja inclusive, would involve High-Value Targets (HVTs) attacks and the use of improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

According to the report, the critical infrastructure to be attacked were considered to be any of the economic or security entities and their premises, which include: petrol industry installations, banks, governmental facilities, shopping malls, hotels amongst others.

The UN’s report came in at a time when Nigerians believed that the war against Boko Haram is being won by the military, given the recent outcry by the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Sakau, seeking God’s help against Nigerian troops and the “hard blow” dealt on them by the Chadians’ soldiers.

In another development, the Presidency back-tracked on the use of the USD311 million late Gen. Sani Abacha’s loot to partly fund Mambila Power and East-west Projects.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the presidency made a mistake by listing the two projects along with the major three projects (the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger bridge, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway) to be funded by the repatriated fund.

He noted that the removal of the two projects was because they were not included in the agreement signed by the Nigerian, United States and British territory of Jerseys governments.

We expect government at all levels, especially the Federal Government not to handle the impending threat with levity by wishing it away; as the eventual crystalyzing of this high risk, even in state capitals of Lagos and Abuja, would be very disastrous for the country which is grappling with the negative impact of COVID-19 on its economy and the social welbeing of its citizens.

Hence, we opine that government should review and restructure the country’s security architecture, as recently called for by the National Assembly, and improve on intelligence gathering in a manner that would prevent future attacks.

