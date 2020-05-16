Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Chief Dele Momodu on his sixtieth birthday, describing the occasion as momentous for a man who has dedicated his life to the celebration of Africans through his profession.

In a statement released on Saturday and signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu said Bashorun Momodu’s milestone is worthy of celebration considering the numerous achievements he has to his credit.

He said: ‘‘you have, through your chosen profession, shown leadership, doggedness, confidence and dedication to every course you believe in.

‘‘As a believer in egalitarian societies, which can only be guaranteed by democracy and the Rule of Law, you pitched tent with the late business mogul and politician, Chief MKO Abiola as campaign manager in the run up to the botched June 12, 1993 presidential elections. You held similar position in the campaign of Chief Olu Falae, the Presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy-All People’s Party joint ticket in 1999 elections.’’

‘‘I also note with admiration your passion, which lies not only in your profession of pen pushing but more in a just society. You have displayed the enthusiasm for a better Nigeria in more practical ways. Your weekly column in Thisday newspaper, the pendulum, continuously illuminates your thoughts and suggestions on how we can best move the nation forward. Your decision to contest for the presidency under the National Conscience Party (NCP) 2011 is exemplary.

“As a journalist, you honed your skills early in life, rising to the editorial position as news editor of the Weekend Concord, a widely read national newspaper in 1989. You were also acclaimed to be the highest paid editor in Nigeria when you edited the then Classique magazine.”

Sanwo-Olu further described Momodu as a media entrepreneur who has dedicated his enterprise to the promotion of the beautiful side of the African continent.

‘‘There is no doubt that your voyage into the world of media enterprise, which you embarked on in 1996 to date has been for the promotion of the beauty, glitz and glamour of Africa and Africans both at home and in the diaspora. Your Ovation magazine, has achieved that in no small measure, projecting the beauty of our dear continent.

‘‘You have also shown to the younger generation that age is not a barrier as you are one of the early adopters of digital journalism.’’

‘‘As you celebrate 60th birthday, I pray that God will increase you in wisdom and good health as you continue the conversation for the Nigeria of your dream. Happy birthday,’’ he said.

