In line with our expectations, Naira appreciated further against the USD at the Investors and Exporters FX Window (I&E FXW) by 0.32% to close at N386.00/USD as external reserves rose to USD35.03 billion on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from USD34.30 billion on Friday May 8, 2020.

However, Naira depreciated against the USD at the Bureau De Change and the parallel (“black”) markets by 2.33% and 2.25% respectively to close at N440.00/USD and N455.00/USD respectively.

However, NGN/USD closed flat at

the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, at

N358.51/USD, amid injection of weekly injections of USD210 million by CBN into the foreign exchange market: USD100 million was allocated to Wholesale Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), USD55 million was allocated to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and USD55 million was sold for invisibles.

Elsewhere, the Naira/USD exchange rate fell (i.e Naira appreciated) for most of the foreign exchange forward contracts: 1 month, 2 months, 3 months and 6 months rates gained 0.24%, 0.21%, 0.23% and 0.14% respectively to close at N388.14/USD, N390.23/USD, N392.30/USD and N398.59/USD respectively.

However, spot rate remained flattish at N361.00/USD while forward contract for 12 months lost 0.42% to close at N418.78/USD.

In the new week, we expect stability of the Naira against the USD, especially at the I&E FX Window amid rising external reserves.

