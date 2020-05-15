Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has commissioned a COVID-19 world class Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) certified Laboratory Testing Centre in Owerri.

The Testing Centre – Everight Diagnostics Centre – is a private sector contribution with assistance from the State Government, which monitored and ensured that all protocols are followed in setting up the Centre in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, is situated along Okigwe Road, Owerri.

The Governor explained during the commissioning that Imo is further encouraged to carry out more tests and “is now more prepared than ever in the fight to stop the deadly disease from discomforting Imo people.”

He reiterated that with the Testing Centre now in Owerri, Imo people will not bear the huge cost of logistics and other inconveniences taking COVID-19 samples to Abakiliki, Ebonyi State for tests. He added that in two weeks time, the state will be commissioning another of such centres that will be provided by NCDC.

Governor Uzodimma commended the management of Everight Laboratories for their doggedness in realizing the project, and expressed his profound appreciation to NCDC for their support to ensure that Imo State is adequately prepared to checkmate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Chairman of Everight Laboratories, Mr. Everest Okpara, who is also President of Owerri Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OCCIMA), thanked Governor Uzodimma for making out time to commission the Centre personally, which goes a long way to show the seriousness he attaches to the protection of life and wellbeing of Imo people.

The unveiling was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku; the Chief of Staff, Government House, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie; Commissioners, and other top government officials.

