Troops of Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE have successfully staged an ambush at identified Boko Haram terrorists crossing point at Mainok-Jakana axis in kaga local government area of Borno State at about 1830 hours on the 13th of May 2020.

So far, 9 Boko Haram Terrorists lost their lives, two gun trucks mounted with anti aircraft guns have been captured and exploitation is ongoing by the troops. Two soldiers are slightly wounded.

Situation in the area has been normalized.

