ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana’s central bank held its interest rate at 14.5%, it said on Friday, as the country anticipates a negative economic impact from the spread of the coronavirus.

The central bank said the inflation rate had spiked to 10.6% in April.

Reporting by Christian Akorlie; writing by Juliette Jabkhiro; edited by Jason Neely

