Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chairman, African Democratic Congress, ADC, Edo State chapter, Barr. Vincent Okoawo, yesterday, said the party will leverage on the political crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress to emerge winner in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

He gave the assurance at the party’s secretariat in Benin during a meeting with the stakeholders of the party drawn from across the 18 local government area of the state.

Okoawo said with what is going on in the APC, where there is an internal crisis, it will be a better opportunity for them (ADC) to wrestle power from them because a house that is divided against itself cannot stand.

“APC is in disarray, you can see they have various groups which include EPM, GGO among others.

“A house divided against itself can not stand and wrestle power with us. ADC is one party

“APC do not have the unity and at the end of the day, they may not field a candidate because of the faction in the party.

“Look at PDP, they had issues in their Congress and they have not been able to resolve their issues.

“They are even afraid of us and not the other way round because we have unity and unity is power.

“We have security of purpose, the financial muscles, intellectual capacity, and everything we need to displace opposition parties, and win election.

“More so, our aspirants possess impeccable characters”, he said.

On the part of the outgone chairman of the party, Mr. Friday Musa, he said the party is going to adhere strictly to its constitution in determining who becomes its governorship candidate

