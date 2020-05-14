Oyo Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Kehinde Ayoola is dead.

Ayoola, a former Speaker of Oyo House of Assembly, was said to have been sick for about two weeks.

He died at a private hospital around Iyaganku, Ibadan where he was receiving treatment.

The Oyo-born politician represented Oyo East state constituency between 1999 and 2003.

The cause of the death could not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report.

No official statement has been released by the government concerning the death.

Meanwhile Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has confirmed the death of Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Kehinde Ayoola.

Makinde, who described the deceased as “my dear friend and colleague”, recounted how he met Ayoola on the political front.

He said the deceased commissioner will be sorely missed for his great oratory skills and love for the people of Oyo town and Oyo State.

Makinde, who broke the news on his social media accounts, added he received the news of the death with deep sadness.

He said: “I received with deep sadness, the news of the death of my dear friend and colleague, Rt. Honourable Kehinde Ayoola. Up until his death this morning, he served as the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Oyo State.

“I met late Rt. Honourable Ayoola in 2002, when we worked together as members of the Fortune Group for the election of Senator Rasheed Ladoja. He also served as the Director General for my 2015 campaign and the Deputy Director General for my 2019 campaign.

“He was a loyal friend with a dedication to duty that cannot be questioned. He will be sorely missed for his great oratory skills and his love for the people of Oyo Town and Oyo State. May his soul rest in peace.”

Oyo Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, in an emotion- laden voice said, “it is true. We just lost him.”

Ayoola, a former Speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly, was said to have been sick for about two weeks.

He died at a private hospital around Iyaganku, Ibadan where he was receiving treatment.

The Oyo-born politician represented Oyo East/Oyo West state constituency between 1999 and 2003 under the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Late Lam Adeshina was the Governor of the state at the time.

The cause of the death could not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...