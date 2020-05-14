A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Mrs Jumoke

Anifowose, has denied being a signatory to a statement rejecting zoning of the governor to Ondo North Senatorial District.

Mrs. Anifowose, a daughter of former a former Ondo State Governor, Adekunle Ajasin, hails from Owo in Ondo North.

She is a member of the Unity Forum, a group formed for the purpose of unseating Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The Unity Forum has been divided over which senatorial district should produce the candidate as over 12 chieftains have indicated interest to contest in the election.

Some aspirants had in a statement lambasted Dr. Segun Adekunle for issuing a statement after their virtual meeting that they agreed to cede the governorship seat to Ondo North, where Governor Akeredolu hails from.

The name of Mrs Anifowose was included as one of the signatories that signed the statement attacking Dr. Abraham.

Mrs Anifowose, who expressed surprise that her name could be used as signatory without her consent condemned the act in its entirety and called for immediate rejoinder of the publication.

Her words: “I didn’t participate in the decision of the meeting as published. If I didn’t, I wonder why my name should be included as a signatory to same”.

“Whoever is responsible for this, should please go back to the press and make necessary correction. Exactly what you blamed Dr Abraham for is what you have resorted to”.

She continues: “I am for a strong and peaceful APC of which the Stakeholders in the unity forum are part and parcel”.

Mrs Anifowose however called for a common front at ensuring victory for the APC in October 10, 2020 date as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

