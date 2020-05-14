LONDON, May 14 – A total of 20,330 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE May London cocoa contract, exchange data showed on Thursday.

The delivery against the May contract, which expired on Wednesday, comprised 8,280 tonnes of cocoa from Cameroon, 5,080 tonnes from Nigeria and 6,970 tonnes from Ivory Coast.

The buyers were Societe Generale International Limited (18,320 tonnes) and Sucden Financial Limited (2,010 tonnes).

The sellers were ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.(6,800 tonnes), Societe Generale International Limited (7,530 tonnes) and J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (6,000 tonnes).

