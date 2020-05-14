The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the experience and suitability of Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Prof Ibrahim Gambari, for the strategic office of Chief of Staff (CoS) are not in doubt.

Describing Gambari as a “round peg in a round hole”, the ruling party expressed confidence that he will bring to bear his scholarly intellect, international network, professional and administrative experience to ensure the smooth running of the Office of the President.

A statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, reads:

“The APC congratulates Gambari, on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. Without any iota of doubt, this appointment has, once again, demonstrated President Buhari’s avowed commitment to good governance by bringing on board competent Nigerians from all parts of the world to assist him in taking Nigeria to the Next Level.

“Gambari’s experience and suitability for the strategic office of Chief of Staff is not in doubt. A respected scholar, former minister, and a highly-regarded diplomat, who has worked at the highest level in the United Nations, including being the Under Secretary-General of the Department of Political Affairs, Chairperson, African Union-UN Special Representative for Darfur and currently the Special Adviser on International Compact with Iraq and Other Issues to the UN Secretary-General, founder of Savannah Center – a research, development, diplomacy and public policy think-tank and co-chair of the Albright-Gambari Commission – addressing issues such as state fragility, climate change, and the cyber‐economy, Gambari’s appointment is well-thought-out and speaks volumes of the President’s penchant for excellence.

“Indeed, Gambari ticks all the boxes as a round peg in a round hole. The APC is confident that Gambari, a Prince of Ilorin Emirate, will bring to bear his scholarly intellect, international network, professional and administrative experience in ensuring the smooth running of the office of the president and support the government to provide good governance and successfully deliver the Next Level programmes for the benefit of Nigerians.

“While our great party assures Gambari of needed support and cooperation, we wish him success in his services to our great country and the people.”

