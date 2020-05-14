George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Leadership of Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the immediate past governor, Emeka Ihedioha, is not afraid of giving account of his stewardship to the people.

The party said the former governor has sought for the intervention of court as it was apparent that the condition precedent for the House of Assembly to assume jurisdiction to investigate the interim auditor’s report, had not been met.

Secretary of the party, Nze Ray Emeana, who stated this, yesterday, during a press conference, noted that the processes and procedures adopted by the Assembly in investigating the purported missing N19. 63 billion which excluded members of the PDP lawmakers from the public accounts committee smacks witch-hunt and smear campaign against Ihedioha.

“It is, therefore, surprising and smelt of a kangaroo proceedings for the Imo Assembly to purport to invite officials of government during Ihedioha’s period of service to come to the House of Assembly to explain the whereabouts of the so-called missing N19.63 billion. “

“The debate of the motion to investigate the interim audit report at the House of Assembly showed extreme bias and a clear premeditated case of witch-hunt, without any pretence to impartiality and objectivity.

“It is instructive to note that Rochas Okorocha was the Imo State governor from January 1, 2019 to May 28, 2019. Whereas, Ihedioha was governor from May 29, 2019 to December 31, 2019 that the interim audit report covered.

“It should be noted that of the N19. 63 billion council expenditures in question, approximately N16 billion was expended between January 1 to May 28, 2019 during the Okorocha administration.”

The party said the only money that the Ihedioha administration should account for is N3.7 billion of the councils’ funds.

