As part of its strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards maintaining security of lives and property, leading Cement manufacturer in Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc, yesterday donated 25 operational cars, fully equipped with security features, to the Ogun State Security Trust Fund (OSTF)

The donation was a fulfillment of a pledge made by the immediate-past Group Managing Director (GMD) of the company, Joseph Makoju, who promised the state government that Dangote Cement, as a responsible corporate citizen, would partner the government in ensuring the much desired security is maintained in the state and its environs.

Presenting the cars to the OSTF in Lagos State on behalf of the management of Dangote Cement Plc, the Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, said the donation was informed by the need to boost the Fund’s operation “because security is essential to economic development.”

According to him, “No investor will be willing to put his or her funds in an economy where is insecurity rife with lawlessness and chaos. We are major investors in Ogun State, and as such, we prefer a state of orderliness and sound security which allows businesses to thrive.

“Ogun State Security Trust Fund was established in 2011 and refined in 2019 by the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun. The objectives of the Fund include the maintenance of security and welfare of citizens.

“I recall that on October 6, 2019, our then Group Managing Director, Joe Makoju, made a pledge on behalf of the company to present operational vehicles to the Fund. As a corporate socially responsible organisation, the security and well-being of our host communities remains in our minds.”

Ikazoboh said a major step towards encouraging investments and creation of employments is promoting and ensuring adequate security in the environments. “This is why we at Dangote Cement fully appreciate your state government several initiatives in the promotion of security and a safe operating environment for business,” he stated.

Ikazoboh called on all other responsible corporate social bodies “to join us in supporting the Ogun State Security Trust Fund through provision of necessary operational tools. “This collective support, we believe, will go a long way to ensure adequate security for all stakeholders in Ogun State.”

Collecting the keys of the cars, the Executive Secretary of the Fund, Opeyemi Agbaje, expressed the appreciation of the state government to the management of Dangote Cement Plc, saying the gesture would go a long way in helping the Fund to achieve its core mandate of maintaining security with ease.

