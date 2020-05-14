As NIBOR Rises for Most Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain…

The Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.77% amid sustained bargain taking activity even as the Exchange recorded 18 gainers as against 14 losers at the close of trade.

Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 10.98%.

Buy interest in Tickers such as NESTLE, DANGCEM, GUARANTY and ZENITHBANK lifted their respective share prices by 4%, 1.74%, 2.56% and 1.99%.

Similarly, the NSE Banking, NSE Consumer goods and NSE Industrial indices closed northwards by 1.39%, 1.51% and 0.34% respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity was upbeat as the volume and value of shares traded rose by 14.76% and 51.19% to 0.18 billion units and 2.32 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; also, NITTY rose for most maturities tracked on sell pressure.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for all maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond declined for most maturities tracked on sustained bearish activity.

This report is produced by the Research Desk, Cowry Asset Management Limited (COWRY) as a guideline for Clients that intend to invest in securities on the basis of their own investment decision without relying completely on the information contained herein.

The opinion contained herein is for information purposes only and does not constitute any offer or solicitation to enter into any trading transaction.

While care has been taken in preparing this document, no responsibility or liability whatsoever is accepted by any member of COWRY for errors, omission of facts, and any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this report or its contents.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...