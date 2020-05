President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting of the National Security Council, at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.

The meeting is summoned over the recent security challenges in Katsina, Nasarawa, Kaduna and elsewhere.

Details later..

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...