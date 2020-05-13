LONDON, May 12 – Spot activity was limited on Tuesday but the rise of Indian refining runs will likely keep prices propped up after the dismal levels seen two weeks ago.

* India’s IOC issued a new buy tender for west African crude loading June 9-18. The tender closes on May 13.

* Around 10 cargoes of June-loading Angolan crude were still available, with the July programme due to emerge at the end of the week.

* Chevron was offering June-loading Nemba at dated Brent minus 70 cents.

* OPEC and its allies want to maintain existing oil cuts beyond June when the OPEC+ group is next due to meet to shore up prices and demand, which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, four OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday.

