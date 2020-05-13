LONDON, May 12 – Spot activity was limited on Tuesday but the rise of Indian refining runs will likely keep prices propped up after the dismal levels seen two weeks ago.

* India’s IOC issued a new buy tender for west African crude loading June 9-18. The tender closes on May 13.
* Around 10 cargoes of June-loading Angolan crude were still available, with the July programme due to emerge at the end of the week.
* Chevron was offering June-loading Nemba at dated Brent minus 70 cents.

RELATED NEWS
* OPEC and its allies want to maintain existing oil cuts beyond June when the OPEC+ group is next due to meet to shore up prices and demand, which has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, four OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday.

SHARE
Previous articleOffers of Nigeria’s light sweet crude jumps as traders remains bullish on oil recovery
Next articleTop Oil Producers Shattered By The COVID-19 Crisis
Joseph Afam
http://naija247news.com
Joseph Afam (Local Contents and Partnership Editor) (070 3949 0464) Joseph Afam is a energy and finance journalist, who has years of experience in journalism, he started his journalism career in Nigeria’s top financial newspaper in Lagos. He’s a graduate of Economics and Finance from University of Ebonyi State, Nigeria He has won series of awards and regconitions Contact him for any editorial deals and advertorial issues on # Joseph.Afam@naija247news.com, editor@naija247news.com, Cell: 070 3949 0464

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.