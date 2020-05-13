Fidelity Bank has always been at the forefront of SME empowerment and that’s why in this time of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and with businesses being unsure of what to do next, we have kept our promise of empowering SMEs by debuting the SME Forum Radio Show Online. Yes, Online.

The SME Forum is housed on the brand’s Instagram platform as a weekly Instagram Live series. SMEs can participate in the discussions every Friday at noon through the comment section by asking a question or contributing to the subject being discussed.

The show started in April and five (5) episodes have aired to date. It has featured industry veterans discussing topics that help SMEs navigate the cloudy business waters caused by the pandemic and sharing tips on how SMEs can take advantage of opportunities that are arising.

Guests on the show have been:

– Mrs. Bisi Lamikanra, Partner & Head, Advisory, KPMG Nigeria. She was the first guest on the show.

– Mr. Johnson Chukwu, Founder & CEO, Cowry Asset Management Ltd.

– Mr. Tayo Bamiduro, Co-Founder & CEO, MAX.ng

– Prof. Yinka David-West, Academic Director, Lagos Business School (LBS).

– Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder, Nairametrics. He was our most recent guest on the show.

The upcoming episodes airing from Friday, 15th May, 2020 will be targeted at SMEs in specific sectors like Foods, Beauty, Hospitality, Entertainment, Fashion & Lifestyle, and will be graced by experts in these industries. If you haven’t joined the show, it is time to, as you wouldn’t want to miss these knowledge-packed sessions

You can read insights from the past sessions on @FidelityBankPlc on either Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Stay focused, stay empowered and stay safe.

