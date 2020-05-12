; NIBOR Declines for All Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Ease….

The Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) dwindled by 1.06% amid sustained profit taking activity even as the Exchange recorded 15 losers as against 14 gainers. Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI worsened to 11.72%.

Similarly, the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer goods and NSE Industrial indices moderated by 0.26%, 0.63%, 0.02% and 1.84% respectively.

Specifically, stock prices of DANGCEM, MTNN, BUACEMENT, ACCESS and UBA tanked by 4.33%, 0.365, 0.94%, 0.78% and 1.61% respectively as investors booked profit.

Meanwhile, market activity was weak as the volume and value of stocks traded dwindled by 24.85% and 5.66% to 0.15 billion units and 1.6 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR declined for all tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity ease; also, NITTY declined for most maturities tracked on demand pressure.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds declined for all maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond rose for most maturities tracked on sustained bullish activity.

