Halving Bitcoin event may spark

The Bitcoin price has been on a tremendous run in 2021, roughly tripling its price in U.S. dollars since the start of the year. That said, Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano thinks the party is just getting started.

Pompliano has predicted that the Bitcoin price will reach $100,000 by the end of 2021, and he was recently asked to explain his point of view during an interview with CNN’s Julia Chatterley.

Digital Gold and Loose Monetary Policy

In the past, Pompliano has described the trend towards loose monetary policy combined with Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event as the “perfect storm” for the rise of the digital asset. Pompliano explained this theory during his CNN interview.

“Whenever we get to a recessive period or kind of slowing growth, central banks have kind of two tools: They can cut interest rates, which they did yesterday, and they can print money (quantitative easing). And so, when they do both of those things, it usually takes anywhere between 6 to 18 months to feel the effect of those tools, and what it’s going to do is it’s going to coincide with the Bitcoin halving,” said Pompliano.

A halving event in Bitcoin is when the amount of Bitcoin that are generated by miners every ten minutes is cut in half. Bitcoin’s monetary policy was “set in stone” when the network went live back in 2009, and the scheduled issuance of new Bitcoin is halved roughly every four years.

Originally, 50 Bitcoin were created every ten minutes. Next year, the number of new Bitcoin created in each new block will drop from 12.5 to 6.25.

While gold has historically been viewed as a safe haven asset in times of monetary easing, Pompliano covered a couple of the benefits of Bitcoin over gold during his CNN interview.

“The difference is, between Bitcoin and gold, with Bitcoin, we know exactly how many is getting created, so 1,800 Bitcoin are going to be created today. The second thing is we know the total supply available, which is 21 million. So, it’s not: Hey I wonder how much is in the ground. We know exactly how much it is, and we can actually go and audit or verify the software code of the system,” said Pompliano.

Pompliano is Not Alone

It should be noted that, back in 2017, Pompliano also predicted a $100,000 Bitcoin price by 2019. However, he’s not exactly alone with his latest forecast for 2021.

Pantera CEO Dan Morehead has said there’s a “good shot” the Bitcoin price will hit $42,000 by the end of 2019, and the data used as the basis for his prediction is even more bullish than Pompliano’s $100,000 price point.

Additionally, Tetras Capital’s Brendan Bernstein gave an in-depth presentation on the macroeconomic factors that could lead to a higher Bitcoin price in the coming years at the Bitcoin 2019 conference, and just last week, digital asset research firm Delphi Digital released a report covering Bitcoin’s utility as “digital gold” in the context of more dovish monetary policies from central banks and the possibility of an upcoming recission.

In addition to the macroeconomic trends that could help Bitcoin thrive, some members of the Bitcoin industry have pointed out that Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency project could benefit Bitcoin in a roundabout way. President Trump has also inadvertently illustrated the utility of a permissionless, apolitical money like Bitcoin.

On top of all that, members of Congress are realizing they wouldn’t be able to ban Bitcoin in a situation where they wanted to implement such a policy.

