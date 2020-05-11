As NIBOR Rises for All Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain….

MPR: 13.50%

Mar ’20 Inflation Rate: 12.26% Q4 2019 Real GDP: 2.55%

At the close of Monday’s trading session, the Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.39% amid sustained profit taking activity even as the Exchange recorded 12 losers as against 14 gainers.

Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI worsened to 10.77%.

Investors booked profit on banking tickers such as GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, UBN(BLS) and FIDELITYBK suppressing their respective share prices by 4.33%, 2.27%, 8.57% and 1.11%.

Similarly, the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance and NSE Industrial Indices dipped by 2.76%, 0.24% and 0.08% respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity waned as the volume and value of stocks traded dwindled by 0.64% and 19.03% to 0.20 billion units and 1.7 billion.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for all tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; also, NITTY rose for most maturities tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for all maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond rose for most maturities tracked on sustained bullish activity.

