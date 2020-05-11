The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has signed two new bills into law which was passed by the State House of Assembly.

The bills are “Imo Waste Management Agency bill” and the “Consolidation of Property and Land Use Charges Bill”.

Governor Uzodinma while accenting to the bills at the Government House in Owerri, explained that the “Waste Management Agency Bill will regulate the activities of the agency, curb indiscriminate dumping of refuse within the state and prosecute offenders who are found guilty of violating the law.

He added that the bill will also enable the government to take a cue from civilised countries where waste is converted into wealth.

The second bill, which is on the Consolidation of Property and Land Use Charges and other matters will help bring sanity to land acquisition and identification of landowners in the state.

The governor further noted that the law will make it compulsory for recertification of all Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) in line with an automation process already in place.

