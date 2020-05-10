Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Prominent Bayelsa political leaders and elders have called on the people of Sagbama and Ekeremor to give the requisite support to the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, in the bid for the Bayelsa West Senatorial slot in the National Assembly.

The elders in a resolution at the end of their meeting declared that Dickson is the best candidate for the senatorial slot and should be supported by all to fill the vacant position.

They stressed that Bayelsa West and the Ijaw nation require a person with vast knowledge of the workings of the National Assembly like Dickson who served the area effectively as a member of the House of Representatives.

The political leaders noted that there shouldn’t have been any need for a contest for the vacant position if not for the need for election in a democracy to fill the position going by the former governor’s antecedents, achievements and demonstrated commitment to the development of the Ijaw nation.

