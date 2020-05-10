Oando Plc has become the first African oil and gas company to receive the ISO 27001 Certification from Certification Partner Global FZ LLC.

ISO 27001 is the international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems.

Speaking at the certificate presentation, the Group Chief Corporate Services and Operations Officer, Oando, Mr. Zubairu Muntari said: “This is a significant achievement for Oando. By implementing and following the steps to comply with this standard, we can identify, control, and eliminate security risks, ultimately validating the security practices adopted within the organisation.

‘’The certification also means that we are able to provide our stakeholders with a higher degree of confidence in the quality and stability of data security and further validating our commitment to the highest standards of information security.

The Head of IT, Oando Group, Mr. Idris Musa, who directed the project, attributed the success to the commitment by management to managing business compliance and operational risks associated with the use of information systems and digital assets.

He said: “The investment in ISO 27001 enterprise security frameworks has allowed us structure and implement modern security controls in a complete and cohesive manner, thereby strengthening our data and information system governance.”

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Obadare Peter, said: “Essentially, the certification aims to establish and put in place good information security practices across the Oando Group.

‘’The certification is proof that the company’s systems and processes have been audited against international best practice, positioning Oando as operating to global standards.”

