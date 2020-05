Nigeria now has 4152 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after adding 239 new cases on Saturday with eleven new deaths to bring the total number of deaths to 128. 745 persons have recovered since the virus arrived the shores of the country.

Lagos, the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria, again topped the new cases with 97 while Bauchi added 44. See breakdown below.

