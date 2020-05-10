Abayomi Akinjide is one of the children of the late Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN), a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation. He tells WALE OYEWALE about his father and his last moments

you were not around when Chief Richard Akinjide passed on; how did you hear about his death?

I was actually on the phone together with my sister (Jumoke) and his staff members who were at his house in Ibadan (in Oyo State) throughout, so we knew when the crisis started and we were instructing the nurse and the staff members in the house what to do. So, I was involved throughout.

Around what time was time?

It started around 10pm, on the evening of Monday, April 20, 2020 and he passed on between midnight and 12:45 am on Tuesday (April 21) at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Family members were with him at the time he passed on but none of his children was in Ibadan at that time.

We learnt that he had been ill for some time; did the news come to you as a shock?

Let me clarify that; about three four years ago, my dad was ill but that was not what killed him. He had recovered, albeit not fully. He relocated from Lagos to Ibadan but he was still active and working. People think this is the same ailment that killed him; no. He died of old age. He was still running his chambers.

When was the last time you saw him or spoke to him?

I was with him in February; he was in good form. He loved to read so I bought him some books, including one on oil and gas that he really enjoyed. I bought him newspapers and magazines which discussed various topics like law, politics and international issues. I spoke to him the day before he died.

Who was Chief Richard Akinjide to you and the family?

He was a man who loved his family and wanted greatness for his family. He said, to achieve greatness, the route is through education. He was passionate about us being very well educated. He, together with Mum, insisted that I apply to Cambridge University. As a young man, I was very happy to go to the London University. They were the ones who pushed me to go for the best. That would give you an insight into the kind of person he was. With his grandchildren, it was the same. He would always say he had given us good education, we must do better with own children.

He had become famous in his chosen career and even in the Nigerian political scene from age 27, what do you think was responsible for that?

I think part of it was that he was exposed. He schooled both in Nigeria and abroad. He had a broad range of life experience. He understood the power structure of colonialism and wanted independence for Nigeria. He belonged to that pioneering generation and he saw a great opportunity for the country.

What were his principles and philosophy of life?

To the outside world, Dad’s temperament was that of somebody who didn’t suffer fools gladly; who put a great emphasis on quality. He was a fearless politician; he did not mind being in the minority if it was for what he believed in. He was a fighter and a real Ibadan man. Ibadan people are traditionally warriors. That characteristic was in him. For democracy, he was detained and the family suffered but we always felt it was for a worthwhile course.

You know, he left the country when there was one of the military coups. He had a soft side that people didn’t see so much. He cared for the safety of his children. He showed his love through his actions; not necessary through words.

What qualities did you cherish in him?

Other memories of him were the times he spent with my mum. The relationship that he had with my mum gave us a roadmap as to how we could model our families. He always described himself as the Minister of Foreign Affairs while my mum was Minister of Internal Affairs. There was division of labour. When it had to do with discipline, education and all that, he was for it. During some of our wedding ceremonies, he said it. He was a humorous person; sometimes, it might be mischievous humour but all was fun. He played golf; he loved gulf and was an avid reader. I always bought him books. As an intellectual, he loved reading. I have got three degrees and my father read more than me. I bought him more books than I bought for myself.

Was there any time you were afraid for his life?

He went through so much. When I was born, he was in political detention; there had been a coup. Of course, three or four years ago when he became ill, I was worried that he would not be able to go to court and travel as he did before but later I realised that the body was weak though the intellect was strong.

If you were by his bedside at the time he passed on, what would you have loved to tell him?

I think I would have told him that all of us, his children and grandchildren loved him and were proud of him and that we would keep his memories shining bright and make him proud.

What distinguished him in his career?

He did not let the circumstances around him and the decay in Nigeria affect him. He became the best in Nigeria and internationally. He was not interested in being a local champion. Remember that he went to courts in the United Kingdom, the Gambia and in Nigeria. He had to compete with people in other jurisdictions and that always kept him sharp. Secondly, whenever he went into politics, he still kept his practice. Therefore, he always had independence. He didn’t have to live on what the public purse could provide for him. Each time he left a political position, he went straight back to his profession. That distinguished him.

How was his social life?

He had a lot of acquaintances as a public figure but in terms of intimate friends, he had a limited number of real good friends. His friends were from all walks of life. If he discussed with you and could learn from you, regardless of whether you were 20 or 30 years younger than he was, you would always be welcomed in his house. Because he read widely, his friends came from different sectors.

Ibadan men are always very passionate about the city; what can you say about his relationship with Ibadan?

My dad loved Ibadan. That is evident in that he started his career here. He then moved to Lagos where his office was but always went back home every weekend. My mum resided in Ibadan. When he was Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Ibadan was still his home. Almost every weekend, he would go to Ibadan. He never left Ibadan. Chief Richard Akinjide worked outside Ibadan but lived in Ibadan and returned to die in Ibadan.

What did he enjoy to eat and drink?

Like a true Ibadan man, he loved amala. He also loved moin-moin. In his earlier years, he loved caviar when they used to serve caviar on the plane.

What was his favourite kind of music?

He liked what my mum and the children liked. In that regard, we impacted him more.

He was widely adjudged as an accomplished personality; did he tell you of one thing he was unable to achieve?

It was about the broader future of Nigeria. Over the years, he felt that all the ground work that they did in the First Republic could be built upon. Unfortunately, our political system had thrown up so many people that did not live up to the quality of the documents that had been produced. It is the people that made the difference, not the constitution. He regretted that greatly.

Is there any of his children who is not a lawyer?

Most of his children are lawyers but for my youngest sister, Ola, who is a professor. She is a teacher in America.

In what ways did his career influence your choice of career?

Personally, I gravitated towards it as I had an insight into what he did. He always made it clear that he would love me to be a lawyer but I wanted to also know that I really wanted to be a lawyer. I was a banker for over two years just to confirm in my own mind (what I really wanted to do) because I love commerce. That is why even as a lawyer, a lot of what I do is about corporate or commercial law.

What did your father delve into that you would not want to try?

Maybe journalism; he was a journalist. It is probably too late for me.

The world is battling COVID-19; how did you feel that your father passed on during the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic?

Let’s be clear about that: He was tested for COVID-19 and tested negative. He didn’t die of that. But the lockdown affects us because the places where his children reside are on lockdown. This means that we would take our time on the burial arrangement. It could be frustrating but God is a good God. Everything that he had was given to him by God. It was not because of my dad’s brilliance. I went to Cambridge; Jumoke went to Harvard; my younger sister went to Cambridge as well. It is not because we are special but because of the love of God. So, we chose not to be frustrated by the lockdown. We showed our love to him while he was alive. This is a new era.

How would you describe the experience you had growing up with him?

Between my dad and mum, it was collaborative and they gave us covering. Their relationship gave me and my siblings confidence in life. That’s why many of us are independent.

In what ways did his contributions help the nation’s judiciary as a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation?

There were many cases that he was involved in. As Attorney General, he had the confidence of the president and the vice president. Executive actions were predominantly legal actions. They respected him.

His successful argument that two-thirds of 19 states was 12 favoured the National Party of Nigeria but prevented the United Party of Nigeria’s Chief Obafemi Awolowo from becoming the President; as a lawyer yourself, what do you think about his argument?

I have been really gratified, pleased and humbled to see that people from both sides of the divide at that time rallied around and unanimously said wonderful things about him. I think at that time, there was animosity. People of that generation fought based on principles. Even the political opponents have realised that Nigeria has lost a jewel. Politics now is a platform for power. However, we should always end on an optimistic note. We still have good people around anyway.

What kind of relationship did your father have with Awolowo before the late sage’s death?

They admired each other. He admired Chief Awolowo’s intellect and leadership and the other way round. He even said (I wasn’t there) that Chief Awolowo said if I had two Chief Akinjides, I could do so much more.

He once described the amalgamation of the southern and northern protectorates by the British as flawed. What was his opinion about the unity of Nigeria?

He felt that the British messed Nigeria up. Given that it is a country and under international law, you don’t allow boarders to be changed except in very rare circumstances. He worked for the unity of Nigeria.

At the 2014 National Conference, he moved a motion for the adoption of the resolutions; did he express disappointment over failure to adopt them?

He always lamented the difference between what was discussed, what was produced and what had been executed.

How has his name opened doors for you?

In the early part of my growing up days, the name in certain areas was controversial. However, over the years, it became a blessing. In fact, he probably made more impacts as Minister of Education than as Minister of Justice because till today, people tell me my dad helped them get scholarships.

