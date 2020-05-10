There was jubilation among members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party announced the appointment of a seven-man caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party for three months pending the conduct of the State Congress.

This was contained in the letters to members of the Caretaker Committee, signed by the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu rtd.

The letter dated May 8, 2020, stated the Caretaker Committee will run the affairs of the party in Ekiti State from tomorrow, May 10 when the tenure of the State Executive Committee expires.

The seven man caretaker committee is chaired by Senator Hosea Agboola.

Other members are Otunba Yinka Akerele, Hon. Samuel Omotosho, Hon. Tunji Odeyemi, Ariyo Afolabi, Hon. Adeyemi Abiodun Sunday and Hon. Diran Odeyemi, who is to serve as secretary.

While the Executive Committee members of other States were retained and transformed to caretaker committees, it was gathered the one for Ekiti was discarded with and new people appointed as caretaker because of their perceived involvement in the leadership tussle between former Governor Ayodele Fayose and the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi.

The outgoing State Chairman, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase, allegedly pitched tent with Olujimi group and even went to the extent of threatening to sanction party officials that attended any meeting called by Fayose.

Perhaps, this explained why there was widespread jubilation among party faithful when appointment of the State Caretaker Committee was made public.

Gbenga Samson
